Tributes and respects paid at Arctic Convoys Memorial

May 31, 2019 at 11:53 am

Andrey Pritsepov, Consul General of the Russian Federation based in Edinburgh led tributes and paid respects to those who served in the Arctic Convoys — also known as the Russian Convoys — at the Arctic Convoys Memorial in Lyness on Thursday.

Mr Pritsepov, making a return visit to Orkney, joined representatives of the Kirkwall and Stromness branches of the Royal British Legion, the Orkney branch of the Royal Naval Association, as well as other organisations and local residents, in paying tribute at the memorial.

Orkney Islands Council convener Harvey Johnston also laid a cross of remembrance as part of the service. Kirkwall Legion president Eddy Ross led the proceedings, which included a short sermon by Jean Gillespie. Piper Brian Findlay of Kirkwall City Pipe Band played during the moving ceremony.

The Arctic Convoys transported eight million tons of crucial supplies and munitions to Russia, between 1941 and 1945, supporting the Red Army in their conflict against Nazi forces on the Eastern Front.

Just under 3,000 British and Allied merchant and Royal Navy seamen were killed during the convoys, and more than 100 British ships were sunk during the campaign.

During the war Winston Churchill famously described the Arctic Convoy mission as the “the most dangerous journey in the world,” as the ships sailed in terrible storms, all the while being attacked by sea and by air from enemy planes, ships and U-boats.

