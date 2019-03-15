  • Kirkwall
Travelodge target Kirkwall amid Scottish expansion

Kirkwall remains in budget hotel chain Travelodge’s sights — eight months after seeing a partnership with Orkney Islands Council rejected.

A £125 million Scottish expansion programme includes opening first branded budget hotels in Kirkwall, Lerwick and other locations.

The Orcadian has contacted Travelodge who say they are still searching for a suitable site and are unable, at present, to provide further information.

In June of last year, the company proposed a “joint development partnership” with OIC to finance the construction of a new hotel.

The move proved fruitless however, as the OIC indicated its unwillingness to become involved in the project.

