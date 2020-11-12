virus

Travel warning issued as new COVID-19 case identified

November 12, 2020 at 2:24 pm

A person living in Orkney has tested positive for COVID-19.

They are now self-isolating and their contacts have been traced, say NHS Orkney.

It is understood that the individual had recently travelled back home to Orkney from mainland Scotland and may have contracted the virus during this trip.

NHS Orkney chief executive Michael Dickson said that while everyone appreciated the relaxation of rules regarding household visiting, the new case was a stark reminder to the community not to let their guard down.

“Travel is one of the biggest risks for introducing COVID-19 into our community and, while it cannot be avoided, we can all play our part by being responsible and keep ourselves and each other safe,” he said.

“We are urging the community to be responsible when socialising and not to needlessly compromise the safety of others, especially vulnerable people.

“While we are relieved that we have managed to contain COVID-19 in Orkney and Shetland, this is a highly contagious virus and there continues to be a high number of cases in many areas of mainland Scotland.”

Be cautious, maintain physical distancing and avoid socialising until you are confident you are not infected and have not developed any of the symptoms which include a fever, a loss of taste and/or smell and a new cough, he said.

He added: “If you have been with someone who feels unwell or you start to feel unwell, don’t take the risk and socialise because there is a real possibility you might expose others to potential infection.

“If you do develop symptoms, then contact us to request a test as soon as possible.

The new case brings Orkney’s total number of confirmed cases to 35 since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID-19 test.

This is 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday-Friday and until 12.30 on a Saturday.

Do not contact or visit your GP practice or the Balfour Hospital if you think you have COVID-19.

