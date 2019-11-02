  • Kirkwall
Travel updates during poor weather

It’s a good day for staying home with the feet up today — but if you’re heading out and about, remember to keep up to date with all the relevant roads and transport services.

For the latest on the barriers, you can visit  https://twitter.com/OIC_Roads

You can check on the Orkney Ferries sailings at www.orkneyferries.co.uk/

Keep up to date with NorthLink sailings on www.northlinkferries.co.uk/opsnews/

All Pentland Ferries sailings today are cancelled. You can keep up to date with future sailings on www.facebook.com/PentlandFerries/

