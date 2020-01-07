  • Kirkwall
Travel updates during adverse weather

Remember to keep up to date with travel information, during adverse weather conditions.

With the weather due to worsen over the next couple of days, remember to keep up to date with all the relevant roads and transport services.

For the latest on the barriers, you can visit  https://twitter.com/OIC_Roads

Orkney Ferries is working on a revised timetable. Details are available on www.orkneyferries.co.uk/

Changes have been made to some NorthLink sailings. Further information can be found on www.northlinkferries.co.uk/opsnews/

Pentland Ferries is also working on a revised schedule. You can keep up to date with sailings on www.facebook.com/PentlandFerries/

