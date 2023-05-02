featured news

Transport Scotland ‘monitoring’ ferry need after Pentalina grounding

May 2, 2023 at 2:58 pm

Scotland’s transport minister has not ruled out the possibility of returning mv Alfred to the Pentland Firth route should it be required — but consideration will first be given to adding a fourth daily sailing on NorthLink’s Stromness-Scrabster route.

Faced with questions in parliament regarding the grounding of mv Pentalina on Saturday, and its impact on Orkney services, Kevin Stewart MSP said that discussion were “ongoing” regarding a potential need for extra provision.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch arrived in the county this Tuesday to begin its assessment. It is not yet known how long the Pentalina will remain out of action.

Mr Stewart confirmed that there is no recall clause in the contract between publicly-owned CalMac and private company Pentland Ferries for the charter of the Alfred on the west coast. He gave assurance, however that he and the Scottish Government “will continue to monitor all this going forward to ensure the islands are well-served”.

He said it was “too early to say” whether the Alfred would be needed back in Orkney to cover her sister vessel, and indicated that consideration would first be given to an additional NorthLink sailing.

As it stands, NorthLink has this week begun its summer timetable for the Pentland Firth, upping sailings from twice to three-times-a-day.

Mr Stewart praised the efforts of the publicly-owned ferry service, who he said had contacted hauliers “very quickly” in the aftermath of Saturday’s incident to ensure minimal disruption in the transport of vital supplies to Orkney.

A spokeswoman from NorthLink said this Tuesday:“We have already noticed a significant number of additional bookings. As such, we continue to maximise our available capacity and assess the requirement for additional services. For freight customers, there are four freight sailings from Aberdeen to Kirkwall with ample capacity for any likely demand.

“The MV Hamnavoe, is now operating its summer timetable with three return crossings between Stromness and Scrabster Monday to Saturday and two round trips currently being offered each Sunday.

Share this:

Tweet

