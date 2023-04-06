featured news

Transport amendments scheduled for Hoy on Hoy event

April 6, 2023 at 12:44 pm

Revised transport timetables will be in place for this month’s Hoy on Hoy event.

On Saturday, April 29, six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy will be visiting the island for the official opening of the upgraded Scapa Flow Museum.

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that there will be changes to both bus and ferry timetables connecting passengers to Hoy on that date.

For further information, you can visit www.orkneyferries.co.uk and www.stagecoachbus.com

