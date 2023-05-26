Transmission poles will be ‘taller than anything in Orkney today’

At noon today, Orkney Heritage Society plans to erect a full size replica of the double Trident Poles that SSE Transmission intend to use across the county.

The demonstration is intended “to let the people of Orkney see what is coming their way” unless they call for more lengths of the cable to be buried.

“At 17 metres, these double poles will be taller than anything in Orkney today and we felt it would be useful for the people of Orkney to see just how big they are,” explained Spencer Rosie, chairman of Orkney Heritage Society.

These would be built in lines from Redland to Hoy via Finstown and down across South Ronaldsay and across Flotta as part of the new interconnector.

SSET are going to consult in the summer on the route these poles should take. As a result of representations three years ago, some of the cables along the proposed route are to be buried, but not all of it.

Although more expensive than putting wires on poles, Orkney Heritage Society is keen to see as much of the proposed route ‘undergrounded’. SSE decided to bury the cables that come in from Hoy up to Scorradale and they have agreed to bury them where they cross the main road at Finstown. As a result of public concerns, they are going to bury them at Hoxa on South Ronaldsay among some other places.

Mr Rosie added: “OHS is keen to let the people of Orkney see what is coming their way unless they tell SSE that they want to see more of the cable routes buried. OIC have already agreed to bury their cables from their proposed windfarms to the sub stations which is really welcome and shows great leadership. Ideally we’d like to see SSET bury as much of the other cables as possible.

The Trident Pole replica will be on display for passing traffic at Crantit Farm on Old Scapa Road.