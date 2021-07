Traditional Orkney chairs styled in stone

July 24, 2021 at 9:15 am

Stonemason John Hamilton has laid the next brick in his latest project, expertly crafting an Orkney chair out of stone, after his stone Chevrolet was crane-lifted to its new home.

As if this hadn’t exhausted him already, he plans to add a hood to it in the coming weeks, along with making another chair next to the original.

