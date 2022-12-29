featured news

Tractor run takes to Kirkwall streets tonight

December 29, 2022 at 1:41 pm

Tonight will see the popular Christmas Tractor Run return to the street of Kirkwall — with what promises to be a record turn out.

The event sees Orkney’s farming community bring the festive cheer by touring Kirkwall in tractors and agricultural vehicles covered in Christmas lights and other festive decorations.

It is estimated this year’s cavalcade will exceed the number that took part last year with over 160 vehicles expected to participate.

According to one of the events organisers, Graham Nicholson, this will make it the largest in Scotland, and places it among the biggest in Britain.

“That’s pretty impressive when you think that Orkney is not really that big a place.” Graham said before thanking everyone who spent time preparing and decorating their tractors.

Graham also said to expect a larger number of vintage tractors at this year run after their popularity in 2021.

The Christmas convoy is scheduled to leave from Orkney Auction Mart’s car park at Hatston around 5.30, before following a circuit around the town.

The event is again raising money which will be will be split between local charities the Blide Trust and Orkney Heart Support Group.

Donations can be made on line at the Orkney’s Christmas Tractor Run Just Giving Page (here), and already has received more than £3,000.

There are cash collection buckets at various businesses around Kirkwall, The Auction Mart, H.I.S., Birsay Farmers, and Shearers.

This follows a mini tractor run for at Smiddybrae care home which saw some of Orkney’s smallest farmers delight the residents.

Featuring about 14 peddle tractors, all lit up in seasonally lights, they youngsters were well received. A spokeswoman said, “They all did really well, the residents just loved it.”

Sanday also held their event last night with Burray and the ‘Hope planning a run on December 30.

