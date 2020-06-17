Town centres urged to apply for recovery funding

June 17, 2020 at 12:11 pm

A £2 million funding pot is now open for applications from towns in Scotland, as part of efforts to support the recovery of local communities as coronavirus (COVID-19) measures are gradually and carefully eased.

The Towns and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Resilience and Recovery Fund is open to local authorities as well as community and development trusts, chambers of commerce and town centre partnerships to address immediate concerns.

It will help finance emergency recovery projects such as:

digital markets and virtual high streets

online local jobs and volunteering platforms

open for business guides and maps

physical distancing street markers and one way systems

Scotland’s communities secretary, Aileen Campbell, said: “The coronavirus crisis is having an unprecedented impact on every high street and town centre as we take measures to suppress and control the spread of the virus.

“As we carefully ease out of lockdown it is vital that we support our local communities to safely reopen our high streets and recover from the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. The steps we take to rebuild our economy and restore our town centres must be flexible and adaptable to allow them to respond quickly to any future changes.

“This funding will support the implementation of new measures for town centres, addressing immediate concerns and assisting in the recovery and renewal of local communities. This is also an opportunity to consider the future of our towns. We want to support them to be greener, healthier places where business and social activity thrive and their recovery is an important part of our ambitions on social renewal, as we work towards reducing poverty and disadvantage.”

The Fund is now open for applications from towns organisations. Information on how to apply is available on the Scotland’s Towns Partnership website.

