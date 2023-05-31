featured news

Tourism tax has to be ‘approached with caution’

May 31, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Proposals to introduce a tax on tourists visiting Orkney have been described by the local authority as a “sensitive matter” that needs to be “approached with caution.”

However, the Government’s proposals for a visitor levy have been welcomed by one Highlands and Islands MSP as a means for councils to “invest more in the community and the services that we all rely on.”

If supported by MSPs, the Scottish Government’s plans would give local authorities the ability to add an overnight accommodation tax to provide additional funds and support of local services.

Orkney Islands Council says that initial discussions have taken place. However, according to a spokeswoman for the local authority, “no formal proposal has been made on introducing a visitor levy for those coming to Orkney, whether that be in terms of a bed night charge, or those arriving on cruise ships.”

This would require a “detailed assessment and consultation,” the spokeswoman added.

Welcoming the proposals, Ariane Burgess, MSP, said: “Accommodation levies are common in towns and cities around the world, and will allow is to build a fairer, greener and better future for the Highlands and Islands.”

