Total test-confirmed Orkney cases now at nine

June 18, 2020 at 4:03 pm

According to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government, today, Thursday, there have been nine test confirmed cases of coronavirus in Orkney.

This is the first time the figure has risen in nearly three weeks. The previous total was eight.

However, as this is the first day that data has included tests undertaken through the UK Government testing system (i.e. postal swab kits), it is yet to be confirmed whether this is a brand new case of the virus. It is possible that this is an older case which was not included in the statistics until now.

The Orcadian will be approaching NHS Orkney for further comment.

*UPDATE* NHS Orkney has now confirmed that this is indeed a new positive case of coronavirus, rather than one not previously incorporated into statistics. Further information on https://www.orcadian.co.uk/ninth-orkney-case-is-brand-new-result-nhso-confirms/

