Torpedo forces Kirkwall airspace closure
Flights are set to be disrupted at Kirkwall Airport this morning as the airspace closes for three hours due to the discovery of an unexploded torpedo.
It was announced yesterday that a fishing boat had landed the torpedo on a shore close to the airport.
A controlled explosion will now take place today, however, this has forced the closure of the runway from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
The following flights have been affected:
- LM434 Glasgow-Kirkwall delayed by two hours 45 minutes
- LM392 Kirkwall-Edinburgh delayed by two hours 45 minutes
- LM130 Sumburgh-Inverness will fly non-stop to Inverness
- LM130 Sumburgh-Kirkwall customers will route via Aberdeen to arrive at 4.20pm
- LM130 Kirkwall-Inverness service is cancelled
- LM730 Kirkwall-Papa Westray-North Ronaldsay-Kirkwall is cancelled
You can contact Loganair on 0344 800 2855.