Torpedo forces Kirkwall airspace closure

December 6, 2019 at 9:23 am

Flights are set to be disrupted at Kirkwall Airport this morning as the airspace closes for three hours due to the discovery of an unexploded torpedo.

It was announced yesterday that a fishing boat had landed the torpedo on a shore close to the airport.

A controlled explosion will now take place today, however, this has forced the closure of the runway from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The following flights have been affected:

LM434 Glasgow-Kirkwall delayed by two hours 45 minutes

LM392 Kirkwall-Edinburgh delayed by two hours 45 minutes

LM130 Sumburgh-Inverness will fly non-stop to Inverness

LM130 Sumburgh-Kirkwall customers will route via Aberdeen to arrive at 4.20pm

LM130 Kirkwall-Inverness service is cancelled

LM730 Kirkwall-Papa Westray-North Ronaldsay-Kirkwall is cancelled

You can contact Loganair on 0344 800 2855.

Share this:

Tweet

