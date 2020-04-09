virus

‘Too early‘ to lift lockdown restrictions says Foreign Secretary

April 9, 2020 at 8:55 pm

It is too early to lift lockdown restrictions, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

This comment followed a COBRA meeting today, in which the effectiveness of the current restrictions were expected to be reviewed.

When the current social distancing and shielding restrictions came into force on March 23, the government said that these would be reviewed again in three weeks time. It is anticipated that a more detailed briefing on how these are progressing – whether they are to be extended by a specific length of time or relaxed in any way – may be given at the beginning of next week.

Mr Raab, who is currently deputising for hospitalised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also warned the public against disobeying the current guidance over the Easter weekend – a time which folk would normally take trips with extended family and friends.

This follows an announcement by the Scottish Government, today that total of 447 people in Scotland have died with coronavirus. The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Orkney remains at four.

