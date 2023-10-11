featured news

Time to Get Online? Learning events to help with digital device difficulties

October 11, 2023 at 1:19 pm

Do you, or does someone you know sometimes struggle using the internet or digital devices?

An initiative aimed at ending your world wide web woes is coming to Kirkwall and Stromness next week, in the hope of enhancing adults’ online skills.

The Learning Link, Orkney Scam Action Group, and Kirkwall and Stromness libraries have teamed up to bring events to those who want to brush up on their internet skills.

This is part of Get Online Week, a national campaign aimed at digital inclusion — how to access and use the internet safely and efficiently.

According to a Scottish Government survey, 41 per cent of people over the age of 60 cannot use the internet, and 22 per cent are able to use the internet — but with “some difficulty”.

Over 65s account for around a quarter of Orkney’s population.

Chrissie Matthews from the Learning Link explained that when the facility opened its doors 25 years ago, there were very few requests to help people with digital technology. This has changed massively.

“As time has moved on digital skills have become a huge part of people’s lives, including home, studying and work, especially in remote regions such as Orkney,” she explained.

“Over the years, we have helped scores of people locally to access the internet and develop digital skills safely and with support.

“I think the oldest person we have taught were in their 90s — but they did it after a lot of encouragement, coaching and support.

“We welcome anyone who is interested in developing their digital skills be that a laptop, a tablet or a Smartphone — we can help!”

A current senior learner explained how, after four sessions at the Learning Link, they went from “a nervous pensioner with with limited knowledge of my Smartphone to the quite confident lady of today”.

“I am able to create — emails, recognise spam, text messages, passwords, web hyperlinks and much much more.”

The events will be held at the library in Kirkwall on Monday, October 16, 11am to 2.30pm, and a Stromness Library on Friday, October 20, 11am to 2.30pm.

Staff at Orkney Library and Archive are excited to be part of Get Online Week.

This will include demonstrations of how to access the online library catalogue, how to reserve books and what online resources are available to library customers.

Staff will also be able to advise how people can access e-books, e-audio books and e-magazines, as explaining how people can access public PCs and attend NearMe appointments in each library.

For some years the multi-agency Orkney Scam Action Group (OSAG) has strived locally to raise awareness of scams, to prevent local residents from becoming scam victims, and to assist anyone locally who has fallen for a scam, often securing refunds or partial refunds.

Gary Foubister from OSAG partner agency, Orkney Islands Council Trading Standards, advises that, in 2023 alone, over £250,000 has been reported locally as lost to scams.

“But the true figure is doubtless much higher,” Mr Foubister explained.

“By reporting scams however, we may be able to get people their money back via the various financial protection schemes so we encourage any scam sufferers to report it to OSAG, via email or our Facebook page, or to any of our partner agencies”

Those looking to build on their digital skills, including the use of online payment, health and recreational services, are encouraged to head along to the events, where members of the library, Learning Link and OSAG teams will be on hand to offer advice, with tablets available to “give it a go”.

