Time confirmed for Emergency Alert test

April 6, 2023 at 12:52 pm

The UK Government has confirmed the time that a new emergency alert system will be tested.

The test message is due to appear on phones nationwide on April 23. It has now been confirmed that this will occur at 3pm that day.

The alert, which will be triggered on your mobile phone, consists of a message on the screen of the device, accompanied by a siren-like sound. This will last for approximately ten seconds, during which time your phone may also vibrate.

The government has advised that no action should be taken as a result of this test. You may need to acknowledge the notification in order to use other services on you device.

Working with mobile broadcasting technology, the government hopes that the Emergency Alerts system will transform the UK’s warning and informing capability. It aims to provide a means to get urgent messages quickly to nearly 90 percent of mobile phones in a defined area; giving clear instructions about how best to respond.

Further information about the system is available on https://www.gov.uk/alerts

