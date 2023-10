featured news

Thursday arrival planned for this week’s paper

October 11, 2023 at 9:30 am

Due to ferry cancellations caused by today’s horrendous weather forecast, The Orcadian won’t be available early in local outlets on Wednesday, ahead of publication day on Thursday.

Our dispatch team is hopeful that we can have the newspaper in shops and on sale on Thursday, weather permitting.

Please accept our apologies for the delay, and do check back here for updates.

If you can’t wait, the digital edition will be available here, this afternoon.

Share this:

Tweet