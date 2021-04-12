virus

Three weeks pass since last recorded COVID-19 case for Orkney

April 12, 2021 at 2:39 pm

No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded for Orkney today, Monday, during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

This marks 22 days — just over three weeks — since the last positive case was recorded, when a marine vessel in Orkney waters was revealed to be carrying a positive case. As NHS Orkney was the nearest health board, the case was attributed to Orkney’s figures, even though no Orkney residents were involved.

It therefore also marks 53 days since the last Orkney resident tested positive for COVID-19, which was recorded in the Scottish Government’s figures on February 18.

The total number of cases recorded in Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 71.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

