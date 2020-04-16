virus

Three-week extension to lockdown measures expected

April 16, 2020 at 9:13 am

The lockdown measures in place are expected to continue for another three weeks at least.

The UK Government foreign secretary Dominic Raab says it is too early lift the restrictions which were introduced on March 23 to curb the coronavirus.

An announcement, where the government will announce the three-week extension, is expected later today.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has already said that there were “early optimistic signs” that social distancing and self-isolation measures were having an impact.

However, the 21-day review was “not likely to result in these restrictions being lifted in the very near future”.

Since the measures were introduced, one form of exercise per day has been permitted, as well as travel to and from work — where working from home is not an option — and shopping for essentials or medicines.

Ministers are legally obligated to carry out an assessment of whether the rules are working, based on expert advice, every three weeks.

There are fears that should the current restrictions be lifted too soon, it would lead to a surge in cases which would quickly overwhelm the NHS.

Share this:

Tweet

