Three-star success for artisan food producer

September 22, 2021 at 8:15 am

An Orkney-based family-run artisan food producer has achieved yet another three-star award for one of its products.

Humes, run by husband and wife team Ian and Anthea Hume, produces a variety of quality smoked fish and charcuterie products.

The business has gained recognition for a third time from The Great Taste Awards. The annual awards, which are judged by a panel of 500 industry experts, attracted over 14,000 entries this year alone.

Hume’s smoked organic orkney salmon was one of only 218 products to receive the top accolade of three stars.

Last year, the business was awarded three stars for its smoked mackerel and a further two stars for its smoked queenies.

On their further success in the 2021 awards, Ian said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been given another three-star award — especially for the hot smoked salmon — as

that’s such a competitive area.

“I feel it’s important to use the best quality ingredients, which is why it’s a double win for Orkney as the salmon we smoke is harvested from Cooke Aquaculture’s local sites.”

