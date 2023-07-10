featured news

Three sports to get Island Games under way

July 10, 2023 at 7:00 am

Orkney’s archers, swimmers and cyclists are set to enter the Guernsey Island Games as day two kicks off on Monday.

Robert Craigie, Michael Leslie, Stewart Stanger and Helen Corsie will begin their Games in archery’s compound events.

Meanwhile, in a jam-packed day in the swimming pool, Orkney’s contingent will be in action in a series of heats and prelims as they all bid to reach finals.

In cycling, Alison Leitch, Jo Donaldson and Claire Rendall, fresh from their triathlon exploits, are back on two wheels, this time in the time trial.

In the men, Torquil Clyde, Norman McLennan, Marcus Shearer and Magnus Mackay will compete, with individual and team events in both.

There are also a host of athletes in action, including in the 400-metre women’s final, the women’s javelin, the 10,000 metre men’s event and the 100-metre men’s sprint.

It’s a busy day of bowls action for Orkney, who are set to play three games in one day, and three sailors, Andrew Leslie, Joshua Brown and Kavan Kynoch are also back on the water.

The clay pigeon trio of Mike Drever, Neil Lyon and Mervyn Sinclair will hope to have a good day’s shooting.

And Orkney’s footballers face group favourites Bermuda at 6.30pm.

That is just a small round-up of what is going on in Guernsey — stay updated throughout the day via The Orcadian’s Facebook page.

