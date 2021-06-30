virus

Three new Orkney COVID-19 cases confirmed

June 30, 2021 at 2:18 pm

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to Orkney during the past 24 hours.

This is according to daily figures published by the Scottish Government. The total number of test-positive cases registered to Orkney since the pandemic began now stands at 92.

On Monday evening, NHS Orkney announced that the primary risk of widespread infection in relation to a COVID-19 cluster linked to Kirkwall pubs had passed.

Over 1,500 folk across the county came forward for testing, last week, in a bid to help contain the virus.

The heath authority’s interim chief executive explained, however, that it was likely that more positive cases would emerge in the coming days as further results were returned from 24 symptomatic contacts.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test. This can be done by phoning 01856 888211.

