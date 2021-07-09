  • Kirkwall
Three new Orkney cases of COVID-19 recorded

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney, during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

This brings the total number of cases attributed to the county since the pandemic began to 119.

Yesterday, it was announced that a further nine cases had been recorded — the highest Orkney has reported in a single day, to date.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate immediately and seek a test. You can book a PCR test by phoning 01856 888211.