Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Orkney

August 7, 2021 at 4:03 pm

Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney. All are currently in the county.

NHS Orkney’s director of public health Dr Louise Wilson said: “to avoid the spread of Covid-19 we need to keep sticking to the guidance; regular hand washing, avoid crowded places, wear a face covering and importantly, self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test if you develop any symptoms. If you’re meeting up indoors, please ensure to open windows and keep good ventilation wherever possible.”

As a reminder, we are still booking people in for vaccinations, if you are yet to receive your first dose of the vaccine please call 0300 303 5313 to book an appointment. We have also begun inviting those aged 16 and 17 who are on the mainland of Orkney and linked South Isles to attend their Covid-19 vaccination, by letter. These letters should start to be received from Monday (9th August) with clinics taking place on Thursday 12th, Friday 13th and Monday 16th August. Those on the (outer) Isles will be contacted by their GP practice.

