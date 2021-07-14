Three new COVID-19 cases in Orkney
Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney, during the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed.
According to the health authority, all those who have tested positive are currently in the county One is linked to travel and the other two are cases which are linked to each other.
NHS Orkney’s director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson, said: “To avoid the spread of COVID, we need to keep sticking to the guidance; regular hand washing, avoiding crowded places, wearing face coverings and importantly, self-isolate immediately and booking a PCR test if you develop any symptoms.
“To book a PCR test, you should call the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.
“We are also encouraging anyone who is yet to get their first dose of the vaccine to come forward.
“Vaccine appointments can be booked by calling 0300 303 5313.
Alternatively, we have a walk-in, no appointment needed session at the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre (old Balfour) on Wednesday, July 21, 5-7pm.
“This is following the success of our previous two walk-in sessions.”