Three charged in sexual offences investigation

July 22, 2021 at 9:49 am

Three of the four people arrested yesterday in connection with an investigation into historic sexual offences in Orkney have now been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two men and a female have been arrested and charged in connection with non-recent sexual offending in the Orkney area.

“Warrants were executed in relation to the investigation on Wednesday, 21 July.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and all three are expected to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 22.”

Police have confirmed that the fourth person who was arrested has been released without charge.

