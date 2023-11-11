featured news

Third spot for Orkney at netball Island Games

November 11, 2023 at 3:28 pm

Orkney’s netballers secured a third place finish at the sport’s inaugural Island Games in the Isle of Man.

A 56-48 victory over old rivals Shetland on Saturday afternoon saw the reds beat the blues to third spot on the competition’s final day.

In a gruelling schedule of five games in five days starting on Tuesday, Orkney enjoyed wins over Guernsey, Ynys Mon and Shetland, losing out to the strength of Jersey and Isle of Man.

Full coverage in next week’s The Orcadian.

