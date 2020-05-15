virus

Third sector groups urged to apply for wellbeing fund

May 15, 2020 at 9:37 am

Third Sector organisations in Orkney have been encouraged to apply to the £10 million Coronavirus Wellbeing Fund by Highlands and Islands Labour list MSPs Rhoda Grant and David Stewart.

The fund is open for organisation working with at risk groups with needs which are not being met. This could be providing support on issues such as mental health, personal finances, employment, housing, food, physical health and home life — or other emerging forms of support.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 22.

David Stewart said: “Even at the best of times third sector organisations are often overlooked and have to spend a significant amount of their time and resource on sourcing funding — all while providing invaluable services and support to their communities.

“At a time like this, when the economy is about to enter a protracted period of shrinkage due to COVID-19 measures, it is vital that out third sector support network is able to shore up its resources as much as possible.”

Rhoda Grant added: “We are going to need third sector and community organisations more than ever in the coming years.

“These organisations support mental and physical health services, tackle isolation and provide practical support for some of the most vulnerable in our society. The strength of the Highlands and Islands communities are built on community organisations, and it is only right that Government’s provide them with as much support as they need to help communities survive and recover from the effects of COVID-19.

“It is vital that as many groups as possible can get some benefit from this wellbeing fund, as no one can get it to the most needy in our community quite as effectively as the third sector.”

Full details on the new fund and how to apply can be found at the following link:

https://scvo.org.uk/support/coronavirus/funding/scottish-government/wellbeing-fund

