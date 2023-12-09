Think Big by Business Gateway Orkney
ADVERTORIAL: An exclusive, brand-new, inspirational programme, designed specifically for existing business owners.
This comprehensive course consists of 6 engaging fortnightly sessions starting Friday, 19th January, 2024, 8.30am – 1.30pm, at the Albert Hotel, Kirkwall.
Course Content:
- Vision – start with the end in mind
- Financial Foundations – ensuring the numbers stack up
- It’s all about people – recruitment, HR, and inspiring the team you want
- Repeatable success – having the right systems in place
- Getting yourself known – marketing and presence
- The BIG wrap-up
Apply by visiting https://bit.ly/3T4RBh7
Contact us: business.gateway@orkney.gov.uk or call 01856 886666.