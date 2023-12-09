advertorial

Think Big by Business Gateway Orkney

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: An exclusive, brand-new, inspirational programme, designed specifically for existing business owners.

This comprehensive course consists of 6 engaging fortnightly sessions starting Friday, 19th January, 2024, 8.30am – 1.30pm, at the Albert Hotel, Kirkwall.

Course Content:

Vision – start with the end in mind

Financial Foundations – ensuring the numbers stack up

It’s all about people – recruitment, HR, and inspiring the team you want

Repeatable success – having the right systems in place

Getting yourself known – marketing and presence

The BIG wrap-up

Apply by visiting https://bit.ly/3T4RBh7

Contact us: business.gateway@orkney.gov.uk or call 01856 886666.

