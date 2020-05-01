virus

‘There have probably been 200-300 cases here’ says Orkney GP on national radio

May 1, 2020 at 3:21 pm

There have most likely been 200-300 cases of coronavirus in Orkney, according to a doctor based in the county.

The health professional, going by the name Drew, joined a phone-in on national radio, yesterday afternoon, Thursday, as part of a discussion about the virus, and the potential of tracking its spread via a smartphone or online app.

Drew told the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio Two that he believed an app should be compulsory. He said that although Orkney has been relatively isolated from the virus, he feels we should be using “every tool to our advantage.”

According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government, a total of seven test-positive cases have been recorded in Orkney. It is understood, however, that a number of people who have presented with symptoms to health professionals have been monitored from home, but have not been formally tested for the virus.

The Orcadian has previously asked NHS Orkney to give a figure for how many patients have been assessed as most likely having COVID-19 by the coronavirus assessment centre in Kirkwall, but who have not been tested. The health authority said that, in order to protect patient confidentiality, it would not be supplying this information.

Share this:

Tweet

