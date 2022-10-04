featured news

Thefts from Stromness vehicles under investigation

October 4, 2022 at 2:59 pm

A number of vehicles in Stromness have had personal items stolen from them between the evening of Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, according to Police.

Officers say that the vehicles, on Dundas Street and Victoria Street, were all left unlocked over night.

Following this, Police would like to remind all vehicle owners to secure their vehicles when left unattended and to remove any expensive items from view.

If anyone has any dashcam/personal CCTV footage or saw anything suspicious they are sincerely urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station.

