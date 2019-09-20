The weekend’s sport

September 20, 2019 at 2:59 pm

An Orkney boxer is preparing for a big title bout while there is a rugby double-header in this weekend’s sport.

On the rugby field, there is a feast of action in store.

The men’s First XV side get the action underway at noon facing Glenrothes before the Orkney Dragons take to the field to face Shetland at 2pm.

The club is holding events as part of the “Everyone’s Game” initiative ahead of Scotland’s World Cup opener against Ireland on Sunday morning.

A youth tournament will take place starting at 10.15am and there will also be face painting and a bouncy castle on a big day of rugby.

Meanwhile, boxer Paul Peers is preparing for the biggest fight of his career, a world title contest in Derby.

Peers will take on Amos Mwamakula for the World Boxing League (WBL) world title and he says becoming a world champion would see him fulfil a childhood dream.

The fight is on Saturday night and is set to be shown live on YouTube and Facebook.

Orkney Football Club is set to return to action following last weekend’s lay-off, taking on Lewis and Harris in Invergordon.

The Jock Mackay Cup contest is set to get underway at 1pm with the Orkney squad desperate to progress.

It is a busy weekend at Orkney Golf Club with the Ayre Hotel Open and Glass Shop September Medal to be played on Saturday, and on Sunday, the Charity Open takes place.

A badminton come and try session for primary 3 upwards will be held at the KGS on Sunday, from 10am to 11am. The cost is £2.

Trials for the Orkney Badminton under-13, under-15 and under-18 squads is ongoing and the next sessions will also take place on Sunday at the KGS. More details can be found in The Orcadian.

In darts, the Jimmy Miller Singles will take place in the Kirkwall Legion tonight at 7.30pm and in the West, it is the Stones Cup in Stenness.

In equestrian, Orkney Pony Club has a showjumping league on Sunday.

