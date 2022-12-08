  • Kirkwall
The perfect Christmas gift delivered for photographer

Ken Amer with his grandchildren, three-year-old Nora and one-year-old twins Margot and Alfred, whom he can fully interact with again since surgery on his prostate.

Ken Amer will be given a Christmas present money can’t buy this year.

He will enjoy a Christmas surrounded by his loved ones, safe in the knowledge that six months of illness, pain and misery is now behind him.

Finally enjoying a catheter-free life after months of pain and turmoil, Ken, 66, says he will not stop banging the drum for men to have the potentially life-saving prostate check after his own devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

Read more from Ken and how he is looking to the future in this week’s The Orcadian.