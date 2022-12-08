The perfect Christmas gift delivered for photographer
Ken Amer will be given a Christmas present money can’t buy this year.
He will enjoy a Christmas surrounded by his loved ones, safe in the knowledge that six months of illness, pain and misery is now behind him.
Finally enjoying a catheter-free life after months of pain and turmoil, Ken, 66, says he will not stop banging the drum for men to have the potentially life-saving prostate check after his own devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.
Read more from Ken and how he is looking to the future in this week’s The Orcadian.