The Outrun set for world premiere in January

Amy Liptrot’s memoir, The Outrun, propelled the writer to stardom.

The film adaption of Orkney writer Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir, The Outrun, is set for a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next January.

The film — filmed in locations across Orkney last year — features four-time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan starring as Rona, who returns to her homeland after living life on the edge in London.

Nora Fingscheidt’s poignant 118-minute adaptation of Liptrot’s memoir details the author’s liberation from drug and alcohol addiction.

The film festival will run between January 18-28 next year.