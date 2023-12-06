featured news

The Outrun set for world premiere in January

December 6, 2023 at 8:59 pm

The film adaption of Orkney writer Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir, The Outrun, is set for a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next January.

The film — filmed in locations across Orkney last year — features four-time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan starring as Rona, who returns to her homeland after living life on the edge in London.

Nora Fingscheidt’s poignant 118-minute adaptation of Liptrot’s memoir details the author’s liberation from drug and alcohol addiction.

The film festival will run between January 18-28 next year.

