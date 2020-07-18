The Orkney Youth Awards return in new virtual format

July 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm

The Orkney Youth Awards are back and this time they’re going virtual!

Originally planned for March, the Orkney Youth Awards ceremony had to be postponed due to restrictions coming into place to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, Voluntary Action Orkney and Community Learning Development at Orkney Islands Council, want to make sure that hard working young people are still recognised for their achievements, so will be moving the awards online. You will be able to watch them from Voluntary Action Orkney’s Facebook page and website from the comfort of your own home on Thursday, July 23, at 7pm.

The Orkney Youth Awards are an annual event, organised through the Youth Workers Forum, to celebrate the achievements of young people. Various awards are presented for volunteering and special accomplishments through programs such as the Saltire Awards, Dynamic Youth, Youth Achievement, and Duke of Edinburgh, among many others.

Voluntary Action Orkney will be publishing more details on the awards on their Facebook page and website in the week leading up to the event.

