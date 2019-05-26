The Orkney results are in

May 26, 2019 at 11:31 pm

The Orkney results are in for the European election.

The Liberal Democrats led the vote with 2144, followed by the SNP with 1548, the Brexit Party was third with 1035.

The Scottish Green Party had 724, with the Conservative and Unionist Party 499, and Labour with 204. UKIP had 157, Change UK-The Independent Group 75, Gordon Edgar 16, and Ken Parke 5.

The turnout figure this year was 38.3%, an increase from the 2014 figure of 31%. There were 31 spoilt papers.

All 28 EU member states are electing MEPs, and countries have been voting since Thursday.

Voters across the UK will choose a total of 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies, with Scotland classed as a single constituency that will elect six MEPs. MEPs are elected in order as listed by their party, based on the parties’ total share of the vote in each region.

