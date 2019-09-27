The Orkney Islander Magazine Competition – DEADLINE MONDAY 30TH SEPTEMBER
Win a family spring break in Orkney
The prize includes:
- A return trip with NorthLink Ferries for a family of four with a car, travelling from Aberdeen or Scrabster
- Two nights family accommodation at The Storehouse Restaurant with Rooms, with breakfast.
- A family swim, cinema tickets and lunch for four, courtesy of The Pickaquoy Centre.
To enter, all you have to do is submit your name, full address and a contact telephone number, by emailing competitions@orkneyislandermagazine.co.uk or fill in the form at www.orkneyislander.co.uk/competition by September 30, 2019.
See website for T&Cs.