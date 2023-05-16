news

The Orcadian shortlisted for Weekly Newspaper of the Year

May 16, 2023 at 5:25 pm

The Orcadian is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for Scotland’s Weekly Newspaper of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards.

From a market that “remains as strong as ever,” The Orcadian features among four other weekly newspapers on the shortlist.

The other titles are: Strathspey & Badenoch Herald, Largs and Millport Weekly News, Dunfermline Press, and East Lothian Courier.

Two of the newspaper’s journalists have already been shortlisted for the 44th Scottish Press Awards, as has a community campaign, jointly co-ordinated by The Orcadian, which saw thousands of vital aid items earmarked for Ukrainian refugees delivered to Romania.

The awards ceremony and dinner will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow Central, on Wednesday, June 7, and will recognise excellence in national, regional and digital journalism from across Scotland.

Following the announcement of the Weekly Newspaper of the Year shortlist, head of the judging panel Richard Neville said: “This year’s finalists demonstrated great skill and dedication, and showed that the weekly market remains as strong as ever.

“It is never easy to whittle down the entries, and my thanks go to the team of senior editors who performed this difficult task.

“The shortlisted titles all serve their readers extremely well, and I hope all our finalists will be able to celebrate their achievements on the night of the awards whether they take the top prize or not.”

The event will cover a total of 34 categories across politics, business, sport and the arts, and includes Daily Newspaper of the Year, Journalist of the Year and Scoop of the Year.

The Orcadian’s sub-editor, Mark Harcus, and chief reporter, Sarah Gilmour, are also vying for the Local Reporter of the Year Award, and Mark is also in contention for the Local Feature Writer of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Gaan the Distance for Ukraine appeal, led by this newspaper and McAdie & Reeve, is one of three contenders for the Local Campaign of the Year Award.

Share this:

Tweet

