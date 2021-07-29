The Orcadian shortlisted for three national press awards

July 29, 2021 at 8:06 am

The team at The Orcadian are delighted to confirm, this Thursday morning, that the newspaper has been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s Scottish Press Awards.

The Orcadian has been shortlisted for Journalism Team of the Year for coverage of former NHS Orkney chief executive designate, Iain Stewart, and his decision to commute to his Highland home during the height of lockdown.

The newspaper’s Orkney Loves Local campaign, aimed at boosting community support for Orkney businesses during the pandemic, has made the shortlist for Local Weekly Campaign of the Year.

Meanwhile, The Orcadian’s chief reporter, Sarah Sutherland, has been shortlisted in the Local Journalist of the Year category.

The awards, run by the Scottish Newspaper Society, attract entries from local, regional and national titles from across Scotland. This year’s ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow. It is set to be hosted by former BBC Scotland newsreader Jackie Bird.

