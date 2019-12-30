The Orcadian shortlisted at Highlands and Islands Media Awards

December 30, 2019 at 2:23 pm

The Orcadian and three of its reporters are in the running for awards as the media industry in the Highlands and Islands celebrate the region’s successes.

Judges of the prestigious Highlands and Islands Media Awards were inundated with entries as a record 116 submissions were made in 12 categories covering newspaper, online and broadcast news stories and features, as well as the year’s top photographs.

Twelve months on from being named the Newspaper of the Year for 2018, the paper is once more in the running for the accolade. The Shetland Times and the West Highland Free Press are also in contention.

Sub-editor and senior reporter Craig Taylor and reporter Sarah Sutherland are both shortlisted for a new award, the Top Business Story of the Year.

Mark Harcus’s coverage from the 2019 International Island Games in Gibraltar caught the eye of the judging panel, making him one of three nominees for Sports Reporter of the Year.

Editor Leah Seator said: “We are delighted to be in the running for this award once again and delighted that three of our team have also been recognised for their hard work this year.

“We look forward to attending the press ball in February and to celebrating the success of the industry in the north of Scotland.”

Local freelancer Dave Flanagan is in contention for the Best Use of Digital Media Award.

The winners will be announced at the Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness.

Gordon Fyfe, chairman of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards judging panel, said: “The media awards recognise and reward the best in journalism across our dispersed area which stretches from Shetland to Argyll and from Moray to the Outer Hebrides.

“Once again, we were delighted with the number and high standard of entries and choosing a shortlist has been an extremely difficult task.”

