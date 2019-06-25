  • Kirkwall
The Orcadian Parish Cup draw

The semi-final draw for The Orcadian Parish Cup was made this morning live on BBC Radio Orkney.

Carrying out the draw were Ernie Skea and Adam Harcus from the OAFA, and Mark Harcus sports editor of The Orcadian.

It produced a pair of fascinating ties for the neutral, with the two favourites for the cup pitted against one another — Stromness vs St Ola.
This means that the two underdogs will face each other over two legs for a place in the final on County Show night: Sandwick vs Sanday.

The first legs are due to be played on Sunday, July 7.

