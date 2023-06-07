  • Kirkwall
featured news

The Orcadian named Scottish Weekly Newspaper of the Year

The Orcadian is pleased to share with readers that it has been named Scotland’s Weekly Newspaper of the Year.

The coveted prize was awarded this Wednesday evening at the Scottish Press Awards in Glasgow, where the newspaper scooped a total of five trophies.

Chief reporter Sarah Gilmour claimed the Local Reporter of the Year title, and sub-editor Mark Harcus picked up the award for Local Feature Writer of the Year.

Mark was also named runner-up in the Local Reporter of the Year category; and in the Local Campaign of the Year category for championing The Orcadian’s Gaan the Distance campaign for Ukraine.