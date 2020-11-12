The Orcadian launches Community Crackers campaign

November 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm

There is no doubt, winter 2020 is going to be one of the toughest experienced in generations — but one of Orkney’s strongest assets is its community spirit.

With the launch of our new Community Crackers page, The Orcadian is calling on the people of Orkney to bring joy and hope to each other in these uncertain winter months, in whatever way they can.

In the weeks running up to the New Year, you will be able to spot our rainbow candle, as seen above, within the pages of your newspaper. It is a symbol of hope and solidarity in the weeks ahead, as we approach the festive season, and begin to plan for a Christmas which is likely to be quite different.

We want these pages to be a place where you can share your efforts, or praise those of others, to bring cheer this winter. Decorate like never before; support your local businesses and charities, and — most importantly — be kind to each other, in a year where we can’t always be together in the traditional way.

Each week, we want to show readers what Orkney individuals and groups are doing to spread the joy this season, as part of this new winter feature.

This could be anything, big or small, that brings a bit of light to the darkness of winter. We want you send us stories of community spirit, and images of your best seasonal cheer, by emailing newsroom@orcadian.co.uk

We might not have a conventional Christmas in 2020, but we can still celebrate together, even if we’re apart.

