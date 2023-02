featured news

The Orcadian in shops on Thursday

February 1, 2023 at 12:50 pm

Due to the recent weather disruption affecting all Pentland Firth sailings, this week’s edition of The Orcadian will go on sale from Thursday morning.

Our dispatch team will be working late into the night on Wednesday and early on Thursday to ensure the newspaper is in the shops and on sale.

Please accept our apologies for the delay.

If you can’t wait, the digital edition is available now here.

