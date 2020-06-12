The Longship – New Website!

June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: We miss seeing our customers’ cheery faces, and look forward to welcoming you back into our shops once it’s safe to do so. Meanwhile, we invite you to browse our virtual shelves!

Although our bricks and mortar store is closed, our new website provides a platform for designers and craftspeople, to help them survive and prosper when all this is over.

Special Introductory Offer

Free postage across the UK and free delivery in Orkney.

Gift wrapping and card writing available on request.

Look out for new lines: fresh choices added regularly.

Cant’ decide what to choose? An electronic gift card makes a perfect present!

Summer sale now live: up to 30% OFF selected clothing brands including White Stuff and Great Plains.

As a special thank you to our loyal local customers, we are offering all readers of The Orcadian a lovely 20% OFF their first order. Just enter ORC20 at checkout and you’ll get 20% OFF EVERYTHING on our website — including 20% MORE off summer sale clothes! Offer runs till 30th June.

