The Law Around Organ and Tissue Donation Is Changing in Scotland

March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:Â From March 26th this year, the law around organ and tissue donation is changing in Scotland.

If you’re aged 16 or over, you will be considered as a possible donor after you die, unless you opt out. Whatever you decide, please let family and friends know your decision, so they can honour it.

For more about the law change and your choices, visit organdonationscotland.org or call 0300 303 2094

Share this:

Tweet