The Essence of Orkney photography competition — vote for your favourites

December 20, 2018 at 1:21 pm

The Orcadian is proud to announce that a special online viewing gallery has gone live today as part of the Essence of Orkney Photography competition.

The gallery allows you to submit images, check out the competition, vote for your favourite pictures and share your top images to gather support.

The competition has asked photographers to submit images that capture the very Essence of Orkney in the winter, bringing a fresh perspective to island life. We want to see entries that move away from the iconic imagery of Orkney, offering a new narrative.

We are delighted to have teamed up with The Pickaquoy Centre for a special exhibition of the absolute best of the bunch. Fifteen shortlisted entries from across the three categories will be on show at the centre in February, and the public will be able to vote by ballot on the top five in the People’s Choice Category.

The exhibition will run from February 18 to March 4, next year.

Winners of the competition will be announced at the launch of the 2019 Orkney Islander magazine at the end of March next year, following on from the exhibition at the Pickaquoy Centre.

The top prizes include ferry tickets, camera equipment, vouchers and more.

For the competition rules in full and the list of prizes, see page 15 of today’s edition of The Orcadian.

Visit www.essenceoforkney.co.uk to submit your entry, and don’t forget to share the link on social media to boost support for your work!

