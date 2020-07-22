The Balfour building project highly commended

July 22, 2020 at 4:40 pm

The Balfour has been named as one of the top public procurement projects in the UK in this year’s GO excellence awards.

The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony recently with The Balfour receiving a Highly Commended award in the Infrastructure or Capital Project of the Year.

NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson,congratulated everyone involved in The Balfour project.

“This is a fantastic state-of-the-art facility that will serve Orkney for decades to come. The team who led this project have left a true legacy for the community.”

Grahame Steed, lead judge for the GO Awards Programme, said procurement was front-page news with public service delivery at the forefront of economic recovery.

“That is why this year, it was more important than ever for our GO Awards to take place, and once again recognise the people and organisations making great procurement happen.”

The awards were to have been held in April but, in the end, the winners were announced at a virtual event last week.

The 49-room, £64 million pound facility was opened last year.

Share this:

Tweet

