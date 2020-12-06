  • Kirkwall
THAW Orkney – Wellbeing and Warmth for Orkney

ADVERTORIAL: THAW Orkney works with many different organisations to reach those most in need of the services we can offer. Working together is more important than ever when public events or drop-in café sessions can’t happen.

This winter we want to assure folk that we are here to help, even though we aren’t as visible as usual. You can be referred to us from other agencies you might be in touch with – Orkney Islands Council, Orkney Housing Association, Women’s Aid, YPeople, Who Cares Scotland, Warmworks, and so many more – or get directly in touch with us.

For more information on THAW Orkney’s services contact 01856 878388, email: info@thaworkney.co.uk or visit www.thaworkney.co.uk

